 
checkAd

Alcanna Inc. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.06.2021, 23:00  |  81   |   |   

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna" or the "Company") (TSX: CLIQ) held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 3, 2021 (the "Meeting").

The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:

1.   Election of Directors

Each of the six (6) nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of the Company was elected as a Director of the Company.

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
John Barnett 15,741,539 95.00 828,080 5.00
James F.C. Burns 16,376,642 98.84 192,977 1.16
Peter Lynch 16,344,676 98.64 224,943 1.36
Karen Prentice 16,358,743 98.73 210,876 1.27
Denis Ryan 16,378,650 98.85 190,969 1.15
Kristina Williams 16,262,571 98.15 307,048 1.85

2.   Appointment of Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were re-appointed as auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors.

Votes For % Votes Withheld %
16,577,653 96.02 687,343 3.98

Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. 

About Alcanna Inc.

Alcanna is one of the largest private sector retailers of alcohol in North America and the largest in Canada by number of stores – operating in excess of 170 locations in Alberta and British Columbia. The Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: NOVC), also operates 54 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan. Alcanna's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLIQ". Additional information about Alcanna Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com.

For further information

David Gordey
Executive Vice President, Corporate Services & Chief Financial Officer
Alcanna Inc.
(780) 497-3262





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alcanna Inc. Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders EDMONTON, Alberta, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Alcanna Inc. ("Alcanna" or the "Company") (TSX: CLIQ) held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 3, 2021 (the "Meeting"). The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION