 
checkAd

Descartes Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.06.2021, 23:00  |  77   |   |   

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) announced that the following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 23, 2021, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 (the “Meeting”).

General
The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 76,511,842 which represented 90.53% of the 84,514,455 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 21, 2021.

Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 8 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:

Director Nominee Number of Votes
FOR 		Number of Votes
WITHHELD 		Percentage of
Total Votes FOR
Deepak Chopra 74,888,464 889,751 98.83%
Deborah Close 75,337,800 440,414 99.42%
Eric Demirian 75,382,106 396,109 99.48%
Dennis Maple 73,924,076 1,854,139 97.55%
Chris Muntwyler 75,676,626 101,589 99.87%
Jane O’Hagan 75,675,473 102,741 99.86%
Edward Ryan 75,634,059 144,156 99.81%
John Walker 75,546,613 231,601 99.69%

Appointment of Auditors

On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.

Number of
Votes FOR 		Number of
Votes WITHELD 		Percentage of Total
Votes FOR
76,451,770 59,672 99.92%

Say-On-Pay

On a vote by ballot, the “Say-On-Pay” resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.

Number of
Votes FOR 		Number of
Votes AGAINST 		Percentage of Total
Votes FOR
72,560,314 3,217,901 95.75%

About Descartes
Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Descartes Investor Contact:
Laurie McCauley (519) 746-6114 x202358
investor@descartes.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Descartes Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting WATERLOO, Ontario, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) announced that the following matters, as set out in more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 23, 2021, were …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION