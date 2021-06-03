Descartes Announces Results of Annual and Special Shareholder Meeting
WATERLOO, Ontario, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) announced that the following matters, as set out in
more detail in its Management Information Circular dated April 23, 2021, were considered and voted on by shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, June 3,
2021 (the “Meeting”).
General
The total number of common shares of the Corporation represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 76,511,842 which represented 90.53% of the 84,514,455 common shares of the Corporation that were outstanding as of the record date for the Meeting, being April 21, 2021.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following 8 nominees proposed by management of the Corporation was elected as a director of the Corporation:
|Director Nominee
|
Number of Votes
FOR
|
Number of Votes
WITHHELD
|
Percentage of
Total Votes FOR
|Deepak Chopra
|74,888,464
|889,751
|98.83%
|Deborah Close
|75,337,800
|440,414
|99.42%
|Eric Demirian
|75,382,106
|396,109
|99.48%
|Dennis Maple
|73,924,076
|1,854,139
|97.55%
|Chris Muntwyler
|75,676,626
|101,589
|99.87%
|Jane O’Hagan
|75,675,473
|102,741
|99.86%
|Edward Ryan
|75,634,059
|144,156
|99.81%
|John Walker
|75,546,613
|231,601
|99.69%
Appointment of Auditors
On a vote by ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants and Licensed Public Accountants, were appointed as the auditors of the Corporation until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are appointed.
|
Number of
Votes FOR
|
Number of
Votes WITHELD
|
Percentage of Total
Votes FOR
|76,451,770
|59,672
|99.92%
Say-On-Pay
On a vote by ballot, the “Say-On-Pay” resolution proposed by management of the Corporation was approved.
|
Number of
Votes FOR
|
Number of
Votes AGAINST
|
Percentage of Total
Votes FOR
|72,560,314
|3,217,901
|95.75%
About Descartes
Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Descartes Investor Contact:
Laurie McCauley (519) 746-6114 x202358
investor@descartes.com
