EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous IGEA announces changes in its board and other corporate updates 03-Jun-2021 / 23:19 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 3 June 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the resignation of Mrs. Rosanna Squitti and Mr. Giovanni Ferrario from its board of directors. Mr. Ferrario resigned for personal reasons and Mrs. Squitti left the corporate body for continuing to serve as Chief Scientific Officer of the Company. The Board furthermore elected Mrs. Giovanna Puppo as new Chairman, substituting Mr. Francesco Mario Patrocollo who will newly assume the role of vice Chairman.

Furthermore, the Company announced the convening of its annual general meeting (GM) for Friday, 9 July 2021. The convening notice including agenda, explanatory notes, proxy material and any additional information concerning the conduct of the GM will be disclosed and made public on or before Tuesday, 8 June 2021. The Company did not anticipate any special proposals besides the usual annual general meeting agenda items.

***

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.