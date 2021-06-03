 
Motion Acquisition Corp. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules

New York, NY, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MOTN) ("Motion" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), previously received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of the Company not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Upon filing this Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier today, the Company regained compliance with this Nasdaq listing rule and the matter is now closed.

About Motion Acquisition Corp.

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MOTN) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses or entities. Motion was founded by a management team and board comprised of seasoned business executives recognized as pioneers in the transportation software and technology sector that possess substantial operating and acquisition experience.  Motion previously announced that it entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Ambulnz, Inc., dba DocGo. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to operate under the DocGo name and be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol “DCGO”.  For more information, please visit https://motionacquisition.com.

