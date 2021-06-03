 
Support.com Launches On-Demand Fintech & Cryptocurrency Customer Support, Accepts Bitcoin as Payment

Autor: Accesswire
New services address the exponential growth and interest in crypto and harness fintech & crypto experts across the globe to provide knowledgeable, always-on support. SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a …

New services address the exponential growth and interest in crypto and harness fintech & crypto experts across the globe to provide knowledgeable, always-on support.

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced new service offerings to bring reliable and 24/7 on-demand customer support to emerging fintech leaders, cryptocurrency and NFT platforms, exchanges, and wallet OEMs. The new offerings, including Support.com's HomesourcingSM Cloud Platform and Crypto ConciergeSM service, will solve customer and technical support issues and provide education around cryptocurrency and financial services, leveraging the company's proprietary security software and deep institutional knowledge to meet rising market interest and demand for crypto-based customer support services.

In the past two years, cryptocurrency has witnessed explosive growth, recently nearing a total market capitalization of $2 trillion USD according to TradingView, and is attracting new institutional and retail investors daily. The growth has led to excessive demand for customer support and criticisms for slow response time[1].

For more than 20 years, Support.com has been delivering customer and technical support solutions with a globally distributed, home-based workforce. The company's HomesourcingSM model employs a secure, cloud-based platform with integrated customer support tools for a rapidly scalable, live, always-on workforce with true business process continuity. Customers can activate the customer support resources they need, distributed across the major markets they operate in, up to three times faster than with traditional outsourcing. Unconstrained by geography and with no commuting or brick-and-mortar facilities, Support.com can hyper-target, hire, and onboard highly matched experts with the technical expertise and skills required to support crypto and fintech services.

This flexibility and depth of knowledge are a requirement of serving the crypto market. The digital currency user base changes size and composition rapidly. Support services must be able to scale to match. Platforms and exchanges require a comprehensive support solution -including both tech support and customer service with the capability to educate new customers on fintech, blockchain, cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Support.com's global, multi-lingual workforce can solve customers' problems and answer questions about crypto whenever they come up - after hours, on weekends, and especially during times of significant market movement.

