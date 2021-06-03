Rent-A-Center, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference in June

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rent-A-Center") (NASDAQ/NGS: RCII), an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer, today announced that its management will participate at the following investor conference in June 2021. The management team including Mitch Fadel, CEO, Maureen Short, CFO, and Jason Hogg, EVP Acima are expected to present at the conference.

Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Rent-A-Center management team will be presenting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time in a fireside chat format.

The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast in the Investor Events page of Rent-A-Center’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com.