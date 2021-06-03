Orca Announces Quarterly Dividend and Results of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“ Orca ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 (Cdn) per Class A Common Voting Share (" Class A Shares ") of the Company and $0.10 (Cdn) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share (" Class B Shares ") of the Company. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2021 to holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares of record on June 30, 2021.

Orca is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 3, 2021 as follows:

Resolution to fix the number of directors to be elected at the meeting at four (4).

Resolution to elect four (4) board members, being David Ross, Jay Lyons, Linda Beal and Frannie Léautier.

Resolution to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditors.

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

