Liberty Global to Hold Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) will be holding its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and 4:00 p.m. British Summer Time).

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Company will conduct the meeting with an audio webcast live at https://www.libertyglobal.com/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/. The webcast will be listen-only; if you are a shareholder and would like to ask management a question, please email that question to IR@libertyglobal.com no later than June 10, 2021. Questions should relate to the business of the meeting, as outlined in the Notice of Meeting. During the AGM, management may provide responses to the most frequently-asked, relevant questions. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days. Should a shareholder desire to attend the meeting in person, please be advised that the Company’s visitation policy may be affected by applicable laws and regulations related to the Covid-19 pandemic and attendance may be limited. The physical location of the meeting will be at 1550 Wewatta Street, Suite 1000, Denver, Colorado, 80202.