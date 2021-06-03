OriginClear Presenting June 08 at The LD Micro Virtual Invitational XI

OriginClear Inc . (OTC Pink: OCLN ), Total Outsourced Water, today announced that its CEO will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.

“We are looking forward to being a part of LD Micro’s Virtual Invitational to report on development of Water On Demand total outsourcing, and a prospective water coin, $H2O,” said Riggs Eckelberry, Chairman and CEO of OriginClear.

2021 LD Micro Invitational XI

Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Time: 11:30 p.m. EST – Track 4

Webcast: Sequire | Virtual Events (mysequire.com)

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com.

LD Micro is the host of the most influential conferences in the small-cap world. The Invitational in particular is unique. Day one celebrates the Hall of Fame, highlighting the top 50 performers out of more than 2000 companies who have been welcomed on an LD Micro stage. Day two and three focus on newcomers and companies on the "cusp" of doing big things. If right, it is a glimpse into the future.

Recent news from OriginClear includes:

Filed patent application for using blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFT) to simplify the distribution of payments on outsourced water treatment and purification services billed on a pay-per-gallon basis ahead of inflation, known as Water On Demand.

Application to trademark this universal symbol for water, H2O, with the customary dollar sign prefix for cryptocurrency, representing our planned blockchain system to enable it to streamline payments and our effort to eliminate human error.

About the LD Micro Invitational XI Event

The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform on Tuesday, June 8th through Thursday, June 10th, 2021. The event will be held daily from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. EDT. This three-day, virtual investor conference is expected to feature around 180 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes. The first day of this conference will also feature an exceptional one-time event: the LD Micro Hall of Fame.