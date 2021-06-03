 
Class Acceleration Corp. Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

WOODSIDE, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE: CLAS, CLAS.U, CLAS.W) (the “Company”) today announced that it received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE.

The NYSE informed the Company that, under the NYSE's rules, the Company can regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements by filing the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q with the SEC at any time prior to November 24, 2021.

As the Company reported in its Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on May 17, 2021, the Company is currently determining the extent to which the April 12, 2021 statement released by the Staff of the SEC (the "Statement") relating to the accounting and reporting considerations for warrants issued by special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs") will impact its financial statements as of and for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021, which will be included in the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q.

The immediacy of the effective date of the new guidance set forth in the Statement has resulted in a significant number of SPACs re-evaluating the accounting treatment for their warrants with their professional advisors, including auditors and other advisors responsible for assisting SPACs in the preparation of financial statements. This, in turn, resulted in the Company's delay in preparing and finalizing its financial statements as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and filing its Form 10-Q with the SEC by the prescribed deadline. The Company is working diligently to complete the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q and expects to file such report in advance of the deadline and thereby regain compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Caroline Moe Hoch
Class Acceleration Corp.
650-380-9550
cmoehoch@gsv.com

Andrew M. Berger
SM Berger & Company
216-464-6400
andrew@smberger.com

 





