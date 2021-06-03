 
checkAd

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update Following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.06.2021, 23:45  |  112   |   |   

BURNABY, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, provided a corporate update following its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held today on June 3, 2021.

Dr. Simon Pimstone, Executive Chair of Xenon’s Board of Directors stated, “We announced plans for a leadership transition earlier in the year, implemented a seamless succession plan, and effected these appointments at our Annual Meeting. Ian Mortimer, who takes on the role of CEO and joins our board of directors, has worked alongside me for the past seven years and is ideally suited to lead Xenon, together with Sherry Aulin, who was appointed Xenon’s Chief Financial Officer. It has been a privilege to head up this talented executive team while serving Xenon’s shareholders and other stakeholders and I look forward to moving into the role of Executive Chair of the Board to continue to support Xenon’s goal to develop innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders.”

Dr. Pimstone continued, “We are truly grateful for Michael Tarnow’s 22 years of service on our Board, including his remarkable, committed leadership as Board Chair. In addition, we wish to recognize the important contributions of Frank Holler, who has been a member of our Board similarly for approximately two decades, including serving as the chair of our Audit Committee and previously serving as Xenon’s founding President and CEO. The strategic advice offered by these long-serving directors is immeasurable, and their counsel helped Xenon achieve its strong position today.”

Mr. Ian Mortimer, Xenon’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “The entire Xenon team wishes to extend its deep gratitude to Simon for his vision and dedication to Xenon over the years, which has resulted in a broad pipeline of neurology-focused therapeutic candidates. Simon’s guidance, leadership and mentorship has positively impacted so many of us, not just at Xenon but across the life sciences sector in Canada. I am excited to take on my new role as CEO, building upon the great amount of momentum in both our proprietary and partnered programs.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Provides Corporate Update Following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders BURNABY, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, provided a corporate update following its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION