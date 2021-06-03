 
LGI Homes Reports May 2021 Home Closings

03.06.2021, 23:48  |  108   |   |   

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 911 homes in May 2021, up from 640 homes closed in May 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 42.3%. The Company ended the first five months of 2021 with 4,420 home closings, a 43.5% increase over 3,080 home closings during the first five months of 2020.

As of May 31, 2021, the Company had 104 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2619
investorrelations@lgihomes.com

 





