LGI Homes Reports May 2021 Home Closings

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 911 homes in May 2021, up from 640 homes closed in May 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 42.3%. The Company ended the first five months of 2021 with 4,420 home closings, a 43.5% increase over 3,080 home closings during the first five months of 2020.



As of May 31, 2021, the Company had 104 active selling communities.