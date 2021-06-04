Diversified Royalty Corp. Announces June 2021 Cash Dividend and Annual General Meeting Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX: DIV and DIV.DB) (the “Corporation” or “DIV”) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.01667 per common share for the period of June 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, which is equal to $0.20 per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2021.

The Corporation will be holding its Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 9:00 am (Pacific time) on Monday, June 28, 2021 (the “Meeting”). In order to ensure the safety of our shareholders, colleagues, stakeholders and the community at large and to comply with physical distancing recommendations and mandates of public health authorities associated with COVID-19, including restrictions on the size of indoor gatherings, the Meeting will be held in a virtual only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast.

All shareholders will be permitted to attend the live audio webcast for the Meeting; however, only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be able to vote through the webcast. Accordingly, it is strongly recommended that both registered and beneficial shareholders complete and return their proxy or voting instruction form well in advance of the Meeting in order to ensure their votes are counted. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the Meeting online by going to https://web.lumiagm.com/287863625 . The password to the Meeting is “drc2021”.

The Corporation sent the materials for the Meeting using the “notice and access” provisions under applicable Canadian securities laws, which allow the Corporation to provide shareholders with electronic access to the Meeting materials instead of sending a paper copy. Notice and Access is more environmentally friendly, as it helps reduce paper and energy use and also reduces printing and mailing costs. Registered and beneficial shareholders will, however, still receive a form of proxy or a voting instruction form in the mail so they can vote their shares. However, unless a shareholder requests a paper copy, rather than receiving a paper copy of the information circular for the Meeting, a shareholder will receive a notice that has instructions on how to access and review an electronic copy of the information circular and how to request a paper copy. The notice also provides instructions on voting the shares using the various different voting methods provided (internet, telephone, mail). If a shareholder would like to receive a paper copy of DIV’s information circular for the meeting, please follow the instructions in the notice.