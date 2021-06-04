 
Procter & Gamble in Partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the International Olympics Committee Unveils Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 Medal Ceremony Podiums Made of Recycled Plastic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021   

Multimedia is available on Business Wire's website and the Associated Press photo network of Procter & Gamble, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, and the International Olympics Committee unveiling the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 medal ceremony podiums made of recycled plastic. Photo 1 is a wide shot of the podium unveiling with spokespeople. Photo 2 is a wide shot of a medal ceremony podium. A video highlighting details of the Podium Project is also available. The photos are courtesy of Tokyo 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603006092/en/

Procter & Gamble in Partnership with the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee and the International Olympics Committee officially unveils the podiums for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 medal award ceremonies. For the first time in history, the podiums were manufactured using recycled plastic contributed by the public and recovered from the oceans as part of the Tokyo 2020 Podium Project. (Photo courtesy of Tokyo 2020)

