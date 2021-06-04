Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick

The Company is also pleased to announce the official launch of the Center of Excellence outlined in the Company’s Product Development Collaboration Agreement with BAT, a leading, multi-category consumer goods business with extensive plant-based expertise and development capabilities. As the companies ramp up plans for the Moncton-based Organigram/BAT Centre of Excellence (“CoE”), a number of initial positions have been created, including innovation-focused roles such as scientists and product developers. The CoE has been established to focus on the development of innovative and differentiated cannabis vapour and oral products as well as other IP and technologies, with an initial focus on CBD. Over time, the employee count for the Centre of Excellence is expected to increase.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (“Organigram” or the “Company”) (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc., a leading producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce that it is currently recruiting for as many as 75 positions, across most functional areas of the Company. Positions include those in Operations, Production, Sanitation, Cultivation, Sales, Marketing, Research, and Quality Assurance.

“As we continue to monitor and respond to the impact of COVID-19 on our industry, as well as the evolving and dynamic nature of customer demand, we are pleased to expand our teams and draw on and contribute to the experience and expertise of the local community,” says Paolo De Luca, Chief Strategy Officer, Organigram. “At Organigram, our goal is to continue to build a world-class workforce, identifying roles that support the development of new, innovative and industry-leading products.”

In 2020, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) assessed Organigram’s economic contribution to the New Brunswick and Canadian economies, as well as the range of wider socio-economic benefits associated with Organigram’s operations. Among other highlights, the report found that, since 2017, in New Brunswick alone, Organigram had contributed more than $284 million to the GDP.1

Organigram will also be hosting a career fair on June 5th, 2021 from 10am to 1pm AST at its Moncton facility, 320 Edinburgh Drive, Door 55. Please note the event is only open to potential job seekers.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select Market and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiaries include: Organigram Inc., a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada and The Edibles and Infusions Corporation, a cannabis infused soft chew and confectionary manufacturer in Canada.