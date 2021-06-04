 
Granite Elects New Board Chair, Appoints Three New Directors, and Names Larkin as CEO

Granite’s (NYSE:GVA) board of directors has appointed three new directors and has elected Michael F. McNally as its new board chair. Mr. McNally has served on the board since 2016. The board also promoted Kyle T. Larkin to president and chief executive officer. At the conclusion of Granite’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 2, 2021, former board chair, Claes G. Bjork, retired from the board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603006104/en/

Mike F. McNally (Photo: Business Wire)

Louis E. Caldera, former United States Secretary of the Army, Laurie M. Mullen, retired partner at KPMG LLP, and Kyle T. Larkin have joined Granite’s board of directors, effective Thursday, June 3, 2021. These appointments and retirement will increase the number of Granite directors from ten to twelve as part of the company’s board succession plan.

“On behalf of the entire Granite board, I would like to thank Claes for his fifteen years of service on the board, and especially for his guidance during the past three years as chair. The last two years have been unlike any others in Granite’s history, and Claes’ leadership has been invaluable,” said Michael McNally. “I’m excited to welcome Louis, Laurie, and Kyle to our board as we continue to build a strong and diverse board. Louis brings a breadth of experience from the White House, the United States Army, and the California State Assembly. Laurie’s extensive accounting and auditing experience in the construction industry will be of great value to the board and Granite. Kyle’s knowledge of Granite and the construction industry, coupled with his strategic insight has made him a trusted advisor to the board and it is time for him to join us,” continued McNally.

“I would like to add my deep gratitude and best wishes to Claes as he retires from the board,” stated Kyle Larkin. “Mike has extensive experience, knowledge and understanding of the construction industry, and he shares my great passion for Granite. I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Mike and the board as we work together for all of our employees and stakeholders,” added Larkin.

About Mike F. McNally

Prior to being board chair, Mike McNally served on the board’s Compensation, Nominating and Corporate Governance, and Risk committees. McNally retired in 2014 as president and CEO of Skanska USA Inc., a subsidiary of Skanska AB, one of the world’s largest construction companies, a position he had held since 2008. McNally held various management positions over a 38-year career with Fluor, Marshall Contractors, Mobil Oil and J. Ray McDermott. McNally currently serves on the board of Limbach Holdings, Terracon, and is vice chair of the University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees. From 2016 to 2019 McNally served as the chair of the U.S. Green Building Council Board. McNally holds a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, and a master of business administration degree from the University of Rhode Island. He is also a National Association of Corporate Directors Leadership Fellow.

