Grant of Incentive Subscription Rights in IDEX Biometrics 3 June 2021

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved on 3 June 2021 to issue 2,000,000 incentive subscription rights to an officer in the IDEX group. The grant was made under the company's 2021 incentive subscription rights plan as resolved at the annual general meeting on 12 May 2021. The exercise price of the subscription rights is NOK 2.38 per share. The subscription rights vest by 25% per year over four years and expire on 12 May 2026. Following the grant there are 62,053,609 subscription rights outstanding in IDEX.

Primary insider

Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer of IDEX Biometrics ASA, received on 3 June 2021 a grant of 2,000,000 incentive subscription rights to shares in IDEX. The grant was made for no consideration. IDEX shares have ISIN NO0003070609.