Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tukatech, the industry's leading fashion technology solutions provider announced the release of their 2021 line of products. 

"Considering increased activity for Demand Manufacturing, Micro Factories and Made to Order businesses, the latest products are designed to give much higher productivity with less number of operators," says Ram Sareen, Founder and CEO of Tukatech. He continues, "We are not looking to put people out of jobs, rather to arm them with the right tools so they can be more efficient and productive while adding more value to the organization and ROI."

The 2021 Line boasts many new features and add-ons:

TUKAcad
The most powerful additions to TUKAcad are the enhancement to the development of new products based on old blocks. Now users can just import Excel or CSV files or fill in the new measurements directly in the chart by typing in the desired value and the NEW PATTERN is ready in seconds. This innovative system keeps the style lines and shape by adjusting the patterns proportionally.  If a measurement is taken across multiple pattern pieces, each piece will adjust proportionally to maintain the original shape and balance. This feature is added to TUKAcad PE (Professional Edition) to further de-skill the pattern making process.

Other quick functions improve productivity, such as the Rule Table in the MTM module (Made-to-Measure). Now users can run commands with a single click, as opposed to one by one. There are also more options for internals, such as adding double notches (most often used to distinguish back pieces), and reopening darts after they have been closed.

TUKA APM
In January of 2020, Tukatech released TUKA APM, the industry's first fully automatic pattern making module within the TUKAcad software. As fewer and fewer apparel professionals know the fundamentals of pattern making, TUKA APM serves as the starting point for creating new styles without the need for an expert pattern maker.

In 2021, more template categories for men and women were added to the built-in block pattern library. Additionally, users can import their own block templates into TUKA APM so the generated patterns follow their own fitting conventions. This allows for better process engineering within product development, even without an advanced skillset.

