 
checkAd

Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy Met Primary Progression Free Survival (PFS) Endpoint as First Line Treatment for Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 02:46  |  110   |   |   

– In pivotal Phase 3 JUPITER-02 study, toripalimab plus chemotherapy significantly improved PFS compared to chemotherapy alone in high and low PD-L1 expression subgroups –

– Although median overall survival (OS) analysis was not yet mature, a 40% reduction in risk of death was observed in the toripalimab arm compared to placebo –

– Data to be presented June 6, 2021 at ASCO plenary session –

– Over 30 toripalimab abstracts in more than 10 tumor types published at ASCO 2021 –

SHANGHAI, China and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (“Junshi Biosciences”, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) and Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS) today announced positive results from the pivotal study “JUPITER-02”, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating toripalimab plus chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). The interim analysis met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression free survival (PFS) compared to chemotherapy alone (assessed by a blinded independent review committee, or BIRC, per RECIST v1.1). JUPITER-02 also met secondary endpoints of PFS assessed by the investigator and objective response rate (ORR) assessed by BIRC. There was also a longer duration of response (DoR), a higher disease control rate (DCR) and higher one- and two-year survival rates for the toripalimab arm. The safety profile of toripalimab was consistent with that observed in previously reported toripalimab clinical trials.

The results are summarized in a late-breaking abstract that will be presented during a plenary session at the 2021 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) on Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 1–4 pm Eastern Daylight Time. The abstract (LBA2) is now available on the ASCO website.

“Nasopharyngeal carcinoma is an aggressive tumor—especially for patients with advanced NPC. For first line treatment, platinum-based chemotherapy remains the current standard of care, yet mPFS is only about 7 months. We are encouraged by the JUPITER-02 results showing the addition of toripalimab to chemotherapy as first-line treatment provided superior PFS and ORR and longer DoR than chemotherapy alone, and with a safety and tolerability profile consistent with the PD-1 antibody class of drugs, said Dr. Ruihua Xu, President and Professor, Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Center (SYSUCC), Guangzhou. “I believe that these results support the use of toripalimab with chemotherapy as the new standard of care for first-line treatment of patients with recurrent/metastatic NPC.”

Seite 1 von 7



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Coherus and Junshi Biosciences Announce Toripalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy Met Primary Progression Free Survival (PFS) Endpoint as First Line Treatment for Recurrent or Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma (NPC) – In pivotal Phase 3 JUPITER-02 study, toripalimab plus chemotherapy significantly improved PFS compared to chemotherapy alone in high and low PD-L1 expression subgroups – – Although median overall survival (OS) analysis was not yet mature, a 40% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION