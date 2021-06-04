 
Enviva Partners, LP Prices Upsized Offering of Common Units

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA) (the “Partnership,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten, upsized public offering of 4,400,000 common units representing limited partner interests for total gross proceeds (before underwriters’ fees, estimated expenses, and underwriters’ option to purchase additional common units) of approximately $200.2 million (the “Offering”). The Offering of 4,400,000 common units represents an upsize of 400,000 common units to the originally proposed offering of 4,000,000 common units. The Offering is expected to close on June 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Partnership has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 common units from the Partnership at the issue price of the Offering for total additional gross proceeds (before underwriters’ fees) of approximately $23.9 million, if fully exercised.

The Partnership intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund a portion of the aggregate purchase price for the acquisitions of (i) a wood pellet production plant in Lucedale, Mississippi, (ii) a deep-water marine terminal in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and (iii) three long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts with creditworthy Japanese counterparties, referred to collectively as the “Acquisitions.” The Offering is not conditioned on the consummation of the Acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC and USCA Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and became effective July 2, 2019. The Offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the joint lead bookrunners will arrange to send you the preliminary prospectus supplement and related base prospectus if you request them by contacting:

