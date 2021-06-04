Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

As reported by the Company in its Form 12b-25 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 17, 2021, the Company was unable to file its Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 expired on May 24, 2021. The Company was unable to meet the filing deadline for its Form 10-Q due to the Company’s conclusion that its outstanding warrants should be accounted for as a liability and the scope and process for updating the Company’s financial statements accordingly.

Burlingame, California, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: CTAQ) (the “Company”) today announced that it has received a notice (“Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) as a result of its inability to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") in a timely fashion. The Notice advised the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under the timely filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”).

On May 28, 2021, the Company received the Notice from Nasdaq stating the Company is not in compliance with the Rule because it has not timely filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC. The Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Rule, the Company’s securities will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

Nasdaq has also informed the Company that, under Nasdaq rules, the Company will have 60 calendar days from the date of the Notice (May 28, 2021), or until July 27, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq rules. The Company can regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards during this sixty-day period when the Company files its Form 10-Q with the SEC. If the Company fails to file its Form 10-Q within such sixty-day period and submits its plan to regain compliance, Nasdaq may, in its sole discretion, allow the Company's units, warrants and shares of Class A common stock to trade for up to 180 days from the Form 10-Q’s filing due date, or November 22, 2021, depending on specific circumstances, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, then the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.