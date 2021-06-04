 
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting people-to-people exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 04:26  |  111   |   |   

WUHAN, China, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news release from Global Times:

Leaders of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, observer states, and dialogue partners as well as representatives of non-governmental friendship organizations, have held in-depth discussions on topics such as think tank exchanges, sister city cooperation, health, rural development and poverty reduction, high-quality connectivity, and new media training.

Photo of opening ceremony of SCO Forum on People-to-People Friendship, which was held in Wuhan on Thursday

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the SCO Forum on People-to-People Friendship held in Wuhan on Thursday, officials and experts also reached a broad consensus on carrying forward the "Shanghai Spirit", deepening solidarity and collaboration, maintaining peace and stability of countries in the region, promoting common development and making greater contributions towards building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The Forum was co-organized by the Good-neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the SCO, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Hubei Provincial People's Government.

The Forum realizes that the SCO plays a pivotal role in respecting diversity of civilizations, supporting the people of all countries in independently choosing the path for development, establishing equal partnerships, safeguarding peace and stability of our region and promoting common development. The SCO has become a comprehensive regional cooperation organization uniting 18 countries and a population of over 3 billion.

The Forum spoke highly of the non-governmental organizations of SCO countries for their solidarity and mutual assistance in the fight against COVID-19, and underlined that only through solidarity and cooperation can the international community overcome global challenges such as COVID-19 and safeguard the common home of mankind. It supports practical cooperation, deep integration of industrial, supply, and value chains, unimpeded regional economic circulation, and more cooperation in areas such as digital economy, e-commerce, artificial intelligence and smart city with a view to improving people's well-being and building a green and open regional economy characterized by innovation and coordination and shared by all.

