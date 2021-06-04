 
Carbios Strengthens Its Position in Polymer Biodegradation Technologies With the Acquisition of the SPI Fund’s Entire Stake of Carbiolice Capital

Regulatory News:

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a company pioneering new enzymatic solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, announced today the acquisition of the SPI Fund’s entire stake in Carbiolice capital (37.29%).

Since the creation of Carbiolice in 2016, the close collaboration between Carbios and the SPI Fund enabled the industrial development of a unique innovative solution: The creation of a new generation of PLA-based plastics that are 100% compostable under universal conditions (industrial and domestic composting or methanization). This breakthrough allows Carbios to address one of the key issues generated by the end-of-life of plastics: The pollution of our environment. The bioprocess developed by Carbios introduces enzymes at the heart of plastic products to make them 100% biodegradable. This technology, which was licensed to Carbiolice in 2016, leverages an enzyme-based additive known as Evanesto, which is easily incorporated into conventional plastic and packaging manufacturing processes.

This acquisition demonstrates Carbios’ confidence in Carbiolice’s development capability. It also reinforces Carbios’ ambition to position itself as the world leader in biological technologies to rethink the end of life of plastics and synthetic fibres.

“I want to express my gratitude to the SPI Fund for our productive collaboration. Their guidance and support have enabled the creation of one of the most innovative industrial biotech companies in Europe in the field of biodegradable plastic packaging,” said Jean-Claude Lumaret, Carbios’ Chief Executive Officer. “Carbios’ purchase of the Carbiolice shares held by the SPI Fund is consistent with our desire to strengthen value creation for our shareholders. We are convinced this operation will support Evanesto’s commercialization and extend the applicability of this technology to other polymers and products worldwide,” Mr. Lumaret added.

“As a founding member of Carbiolice, we are pleased to have supported it throughout its growth and to have played our role as a strategic partner in its governance alongside Carbios and Limagrain Ingrédients. From an industrial green chemistry start-up, Carbiolice has become a full-fledged technological SME in its market, offering innovative solutions with high environmental value,” said Jean-Philippe Richard, SPI Fund’s Investment Director.

