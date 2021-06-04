 
checkAd

EQS-News Baloise recognised as most innovative insurance company

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
04.06.2021, 06:55  |  104   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baloise recognised as most innovative insurance company

04.06.2021 / 06:55

Basel, 4 June 2021. The Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards ceremony on 3 June 2021 demonstrated that Baloise is one of the world's most innovative insurance companies. Baloise received the coveted accolade in two separate categories. Both Inshareance - a modular insurance product for sharing platforms - and Drive Electric - an insurance solution designed especially for chargeable hybrid and electric cars - were singled out among the 460 innovation projects that were entered in the competition.

Baloise was a winner in this year's Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards, securing first place in the category 'Product & Service Innovation' and second place in the category 'Connected Insurance & Ecosystems'. 'I am very proud that Baloise has received an Efma-Accenture award for two of its products. Innovation is an integral element of our Simply Safe strategy, through which we aim to make our customers' lives simpler and safer. Drawing on our wealth of innovation, which is based on our inhouse originality and invaluable alliances with partners, we are further developing our business model with a firm focus on our customers. These awards confirm that we are on the right track,' says Gert De Winter, CEO of the Baloise Group.

Inshareance and Drive Electric: a closer look at the winning projects
Baloise has previously enjoyed great success at the Efma-Accenture awards, and this year secured gold and silver. It was ranked second in the 'Connected Insurance & Ecosystems' category with its Inshareance project in Switzerland. Inshareance is an insurance solution tailored to sharing models, which are becoming increasingly popular. Sharing platforms enable the shared use of goods, which comes with its own specific set of claims risks. To cover these risks, Baloise has designed the Inshareance modular product for digital sharing platforms. It is based on low premiums, and policies can be taken out in real time using Baloise's API. 'The Inshareance solution, which we developed in close collaboration with our technology partner KASKO and Touring Club Suisse, has already enabled several sharing firms - such as MyCamper - to establish a comprehensive insurance service,' says Yannick Hasler, Head of Retail Customers at Basler Switzerland.

Seite 1 von 3
Baloise-Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Baloise recognised as most innovative insurance company EQS Group-News: Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Baloise recognised as most innovative insurance company 04.06.2021 / 06:55 Basel, 4 June 2021. The Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards ceremony on 3 June 2021 demonstrated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plant Börsengang an Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse für 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest: Successful placement of EUR 150 million subsequent bonds at 102% of par ...
DGAP-Adhoc: 4finance S.A.: 4finance cancels $125 million of its USD 2022 bonds
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Veröffentlichung der Konzernbilanz und Einladung zum virtuellen Earnings ...
DGAP-News: MagForce AG unterstützt den Welthirntumortag und informiert über verschiedene ...
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Deutliche Steigerung von Umsatz und Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr 2021 ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS closed acquisition of Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Business
DGAP-News: BIKE24 plans listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange in 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group resolves to issue a secured bond 2021/2026 with a volume of up to EUR 250 million ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG übernimmt Constellation Pharmaceuticals und vereinbart strategische Partnerschaft und ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG erhöht Dividende auf EUR 0,28 je Aktie; Dr. Rolf Martin Schmitz neues Mitglied des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS ...
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac ernennt Klaus Edvardsen zum Chief Development Officer
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent
DGAP-News: ETERNA veröffentlicht Zahlen für das erste Quartal 2021 und schlägt Stundung der Zinszahlungen ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION APPLICATION
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
DGAP-News: Baloise zur innovativsten Versicherung gekürt (deutsch)
04.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise zur innovativsten Versicherung gekürt
03.06.21
DGAP-News: Baloise lanciert neue Versicherungsmöglichkeit für Fahrzeugflotten (deutsch)
03.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise lanciert neue Versicherungsmöglichkeit für Fahrzeugflotten
03.06.21
EQS-News: Baloise launches new insurance solution for vehicle fleets
28.05.21
DGAP-News: Baloise startet eigenen Mobility-Accelerator (deutsch)
28.05.21
EQS-News: Baloise startet eigenen Mobility-Accelerator
28.05.21
EQS-News: Baloise launches a proprietary mobility accelerator
21.05.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Berufliche Vorsorge der Baloise trotzt turbulentem Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
21.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: Baloise's occupational pension business resilient despite challenging conditions in 2020