Mobimo Holding AG: Mobimo publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

Lucerne, 4 June 2021 - As a company that takes a long-term view, Mobimo has for many years factored sustainability criteria into its business activity.

Mobimo's 2020 Sustainability Report represents the tenth time in succession that the company has reported on its sustainability performance in terms of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of its business. Its reporting is in line with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) framework.

Environmental

Mobimo considers the efficient use of resources in every aspect of its business activity, particularly in relation to the available land. Improving energy efficiency, reducing polluting emissions and using renewable sources of energy are the focal points of its strategy. Mobimo invests around CHF 40 million a year in the renovation of buildings. Almost one-third of the market value of its portfolio consists of properties certified through sustainability labels (see page 24).

Social

Mobimo is a reliable landlord and property seller, a professional business partner and an attractive employer. Its contribution to society includes realising and managing high-quality residential, working and living spaces, promoting employee development and investing in the Mobimo & Art programme. In the year under review, dialogue with commercial tenants impacted by government coronavirus-related measures in the catering, hotel and retail industries was particularly intensive. Mobimo put in place situation-specific support measures in the amount of CHF 6.5 million. A statement from the chair of the tenants' association in the Quartier du Flon district of Lausanne gives the company good marks in this respect (see page 30).

Governance

Management of the company geared to sustainable value creation is a guiding principle for all decisions at Mobimo. Comprehensive risk management, a high level of process quality, a point of contact for employees with questions regarding compliance, as well as diversity, help to make this happen. Since the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has had a balanced gender mix, with three women and three men. In the year under review, Mobimo geared the principles set down in its Code of Conduct - on the basis of which it conducts its business activity - still more firmly in terms of responsibility, integrity and ethics.

›› The full 2020 Sustainability Report can be found at:

www.mobimo.ch > About us > Sustainability



›› An overview of the subject of sustainability at Mobimo can be found in the factsheet at:

www.mobimo.ch > Investors > Reporting

