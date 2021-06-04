 
Mobimo Holding AG: Mobimo publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Mobimo Holding AG: Mobimo publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

04.06.2021 / 07:00

Mobimo publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

Lucerne, 4 June 2021 - As a company that takes a long-term view, Mobimo has for many years factored sustainability criteria into its business activity.

Mobimo's 2020 Sustainability Report represents the tenth time in succession that the company has reported on its sustainability performance in terms of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects of its business. Its reporting is in line with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) framework.

Environmental
Mobimo considers the efficient use of resources in every aspect of its business activity, particularly in relation to the available land. Improving energy efficiency, reducing polluting emissions and using renewable sources of energy are the focal points of its strategy. Mobimo invests around CHF 40 million a year in the renovation of buildings. Almost one-third of the market value of its portfolio consists of properties certified through sustainability labels (see page 24).

Social
Mobimo is a reliable landlord and property seller, a professional business partner and an attractive employer. Its contribution to society includes realising and managing high-quality residential, working and living spaces, promoting employee development and investing in the Mobimo & Art programme. In the year under review, dialogue with commercial tenants impacted by government coronavirus-related measures in the catering, hotel and retail industries was particularly intensive. Mobimo put in place situation-specific support measures in the amount of CHF 6.5 million. A statement from the chair of the tenants' association in the Quartier du Flon district of Lausanne gives the company good marks in this respect (see page 30).

Governance
Management of the company geared to sustainable value creation is a guiding principle for all decisions at Mobimo. Comprehensive risk management, a high level of process quality, a point of contact for employees with questions regarding compliance, as well as diversity, help to make this happen. Since the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors has had a balanced gender mix, with three women and three men. In the year under review, Mobimo geared the principles set down in its Code of Conduct - on the basis of which it conducts its business activity - still more firmly in terms of responsibility, integrity and ethics.

›› The full 2020 Sustainability Report can be found at:
www.mobimo.ch > About us > Sustainability

›› An overview of the subject of sustainability at Mobimo can be found in the factsheet at:
www.mobimo.ch > Investors > Reporting

If you have any questions, please contact:

Contact for analysts and investors:
Tanja Nay
Investor Relations Manager
ir@mobimo.ch
+41 44 397 11 97 		Contact for media:
Marion Schihin
Head of Communications
medien@mobimo.ch
+41 44 397 11 86
 
 


About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of nearly CHF 3.4 billion, Mobimo
Holding AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 170 employees. www.mobimo.ch


End of Media Release

1204157  04.06.2021 

Wertpapier


