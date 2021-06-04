 
SELECTION study on filgotinib in ulcerative colitis published in The Lancet

Mechelen, Belgium; 4 June 2021; 07.01 CET; Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) today announced that primary and secondary endpoint results from the phase 3 SELECTION induction and maintenance study (NCT02914522) were published in The Lancet (doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(21)00666-8). The study, sponsored by Gilead Sciences, Inc., was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of the once-daily, oral preferential JAK1 inhibitor, filgotinib, under investigation in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

In addition to the primary and secondary endpoints, which have been reported at the United European Gastroenterology congress in October 2020   and can be found on the Galapagos website, www.glpg.com/press-releases, the publication also reports data from a post-hoc analysis by induction cohort of filgotinib 200mg versus placebo during the maintenance study on multiple efficacy endpoints. These include sustained clinical remission, 6-month corticosteroid free remission, Mayo Clinic Score (MCS), endoscopic and histologic remission, MCS response and endoscopic improvement. Across all these endpoints, numerically greater differences in favor of filgotinib 200mg compared to placebo were shown. This is reported independent of previous biologic treatment status (biologic-naïve and biologic-experienced) with an overall larger numerical effect among biologic-naïve patients1.

A further post-hoc analysis in the publication reports mucosal healing, a composite endpoint defined as endoscopic improvement (Mayo endoscopy score 0-1) and histological remission in the same patient. The proportion of patients achieving mucosal healing after 10 weeks of induction treatment with filgotinib 200mg was numerically greater compared with placebo (23.3% vs 10.9% in biologic-naïve and 9.9% vs 4.2% in biologic-experienced) and at week 58 in the overall study population (32.7% vs 10.2%)2.

Dr. Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer at Galapagos said, “Achieving early and sustained remission from symptoms, combined with mucosal healing are key goals of therapy in ulcerative colitis. These analyses suggest a positive treatment effect on a range of measures, including mucosal healing, across a broad patient population, which includes those who have failed conventional therapy as well as those who have failed previous biologics.”

