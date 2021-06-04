 
checkAd

Sanofi partnering with leading academic cooperative groups to study amcenestrant in the adjuvant setting for patients with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 07:00  |  101   |   |   

Sanofi partnering with leading academic cooperative groups to study amcenestrant in the adjuvant setting for patients with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer

  • Sanofi partnering with the Breast International Group (BIG), the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and Alliance Foundation Trials (AFT), which are world-leading academic groups delivering practice-changing breast cancer clinical research
  • Collaborating on the Phase 3 AMEERA-6 study expected to be the first pivotal trial of an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in the adjuvant setting and will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Sanofi’s investigational amcenestrant in estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) patients who prematurely discontinue standard therapy and have high risk of disease recurrence
  • Parties to finalize full terms of this cooperative effort
  • Additional treatment options in early breast cancer are needed to help prevent patients from developing advanced, incurable disease and would represent a significant treatment advance

PARIS – June 4, 2021 – Sanofi is partnering with leading groups delivering practice-changing breast cancer research, the Breast International Group (BIG), the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and the Alliance Foundation Trials (AFT), to initiate a pivotal trial of an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in the adjuvant setting. The Phase 3 AMEERA-6 study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Sanofi’s amcenestrant vs tamoxifen for women with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer who were unable to continue their adjuvant aromatase inhibitor (AI) therapy.

Together with our research partners, BIG conducts landmark, practice-changing trials that can have a significant impact on the lives of women with breast cancer,” said David Cameron, Chair of the BIG Executive Board. “Adjuvant therapy helps prevent and delay the progression of disease into the later setting. However, current adjuvant therapies, like AIs, can have side effects for some women, which may cause them to discontinue the medication prematurely. Amcenestrant may be a potential option for women in this setting and we look forward to working with Sanofi, EORTC and AFT to investigate this further.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanofi partnering with leading academic cooperative groups to study amcenestrant in the adjuvant setting for patients with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer Sanofi partnering with leading academic cooperative groups to study amcenestrant in the adjuvant setting for patients with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer Sanofi partnering with the Breast International Group (BIG), the European …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Umicore announces CEO succession
Clean Power Announces Name Change to PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
CoinShares Lists Physically-Backed Crypto ETPs on Börse Xetra
21Shares To Launch UK Bitcoin ETP On Aquis Exchange With GHCO
argenx to regain global rights to cusatuzumab
iSIGN Media Selected as Exclusive Technology Platform for Proof-of-Concept Installation for Contact ...
Basilea reports new prevalence data for EB1, a potential response-predictive biomarker for ...
01/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems A/S publishes prospectus and offer price for its intended Initial ...
CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. ANNOUNCES SUCCESS OF EARLY PARTICIPATION PHASE OF ITS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ...
Digihost Announces Launch of the DigiGreen Initiative
Titel
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Fortuna and Roxgold Mail Management Information Circulars in Connection With Special Meetings to ...
Generac Acquires Controller Manufacturer Deep Sea Electronics
Novo Reports Scheduling Of Annual General Meeting And Proposed Board Changes
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION