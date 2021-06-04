Sanofi partnering with leading academic cooperative groups to study amcenestrant in the adjuvant setting for patients with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer

Sanofi partnering with the Breast International Group (BIG), the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and Alliance Foundation Trials (AFT), which are world-leading academic groups delivering practice-changing breast cancer clinical research

Collaborating on the Phase 3 AMEERA-6 study expected to be the first pivotal trial of an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in the adjuvant setting and will evaluate the safety and efficacy of Sanofi’s investigational amcenestrant in estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) patients who prematurely discontinue standard therapy and have high risk of disease recurrence

Parties to finalize full terms of this cooperative effort

Additional treatment options in early breast cancer are needed to help prevent patients from developing advanced, incurable disease and would represent a significant treatment advance

PARIS – June 4, 2021 – Sanofi is partnering with leading groups delivering practice-changing breast cancer research, the Breast International Group (BIG), the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) and the Alliance Foundation Trials (AFT), to initiate a pivotal trial of an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in the adjuvant setting. The Phase 3 AMEERA-6 study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Sanofi’s amcenestrant vs tamoxifen for women with estrogen receptor-positive (ER+) breast cancer who were unable to continue their adjuvant aromatase inhibitor (AI) therapy.

“Together with our research partners, BIG conducts landmark, practice-changing trials that can have a significant impact on the lives of women with breast cancer,” said David Cameron, Chair of the BIG Executive Board. “Adjuvant therapy helps prevent and delay the progression of disease into the later setting. However, current adjuvant therapies, like AIs, can have side effects for some women, which may cause them to discontinue the medication prematurely. Amcenestrant may be a potential option for women in this setting and we look forward to working with Sanofi, EORTC and AFT to investigate this further.”