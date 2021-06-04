Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Jülich East

- Project sold to NEW Re GmbH - Output sufficient for around 4,500 households Energiekontor AG announces the sale of a wind turbine in Jülich East, north-west of the Garzweiler open-cast mine in North Rhine-Westphalia. The wind turbine was acquired by a project company of NEW Re GmbH, which in turn is a subsidiary of NEW AG for regenerative energies. NEW AG is a municipal utility company with strong roots in the Lower Rhine region.

The wind turbine in Jülich East of the type Nordex N149 has a hub height of 125 metres and a rated output of 4.5 MW. Construction work has already begun, and commissioning is scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2022.

The wind turbine is expected to generate about 11 GWh of electricity annually; this covers the electricity needs of about 4,500 average German households.

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "With NEW, another municipal supplier is increasingly relying on renewable energies in its electricity mix. It is important that in NRW, the economically strongest federal state, the expansion of renewable energies is being driven forward by such partners in particular. They help us to get closer to our vision of 100% renewables.

"We are pleased to make our electricity mix even more climate-friendly with the Jülich East wind turbine. As NEW, we want to help shape the structural change in the Rhenish mining area, and the use of land for renewable energies is essential in this context," says NEW board member Thomas Bley.

"We are looking forward to the future cooperation with Energiekontor - a reliable partner with more than 30 years of experience. As NEW Re GmbH, it is our goal to expand the regenerative energy generation share with the help of various projects and to link it with positive economic effects for the region," says Michael Theisejans, Managing Director of NEW Re GmbH.



About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That's what Energiekontor has stood for for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of almost 280 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.