AUTO1 Group SE welcomes inclusion in German MDAX index



04.06.2021 / 07:30

AUTO1 Group welcomes inclusion in German MDAX index



Berlin, 4 June 2021 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading platform for buying and selling used cars online, today welcomed the entry of its shares in the MDAX Index of Germany's top mid-cap shares. The inclusion of its shares via the Fast Entry rule was announced by Deutsche Börse following its latest index review and will become effective June 21, 2021.



The MDAX index contains the 60 largest companies below the DAX stocks in terms of free float market capitalization and stock exchange turnover. Membership in the MDAX means that shares of AUTO1 Group will now be part of the German stock market's second most important and closely watched share index.



Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: "Membership in the prestigious MDAX index, just four months after our highly successful IPO, is a testament to the attractiveness of our shares, and thus our unique business model. We welcome the increased visibility this will bring to our business. We have just started on our mission to digitize the way used cars are bought and sold in Europe, and today's news is a big milestone on that journey."



AUTO1 Group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.



AUTO1 Group's H1 2021 trading update is scheduled for release on 6 August 2021. Details on its financial reports and its shares can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's homepage.





