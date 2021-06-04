DGAP-News AUTO1 Group SE welcomes inclusion in German MDAX index
DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AUTO1 Group welcomes inclusion in German MDAX index
Knut Engelmann
Kekst CNC
Phone +49 174 234 2808
Email: knut.engelmann@kekstcnc.com
Investor Relations contact
Philip Reicherstorfer
Director Corporate Finance
Phone: +49 30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com
About AUTO1 Group
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of €2.8 billion in 2020.
For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUTO1 Group SE
|Bergmannstraße 72
|10961 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ884
|WKN:
|A2LQ88
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1204191
Wertpapier
