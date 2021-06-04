 
AUTO1 Group SE welcomes inclusion in German MDAX index

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AUTO1 Group SE welcomes inclusion in German MDAX index

04.06.2021 / 07:30
AUTO1 Group welcomes inclusion in German MDAX index

Berlin, 4 June 2021 - AUTO1 Group, Europe's leading platform for buying and selling used cars online, today welcomed the entry of its shares in the MDAX Index of Germany's top mid-cap shares. The inclusion of its shares via the Fast Entry rule was announced by Deutsche Börse following its latest index review and will become effective June 21, 2021.

The MDAX index contains the 60 largest companies below the DAX stocks in terms of free float market capitalization and stock exchange turnover. Membership in the MDAX means that shares of AUTO1 Group will now be part of the German stock market's second most important and closely watched share index.

Christian Bertermann, CEO and Co-founder of AUTO1 Group: "Membership in the prestigious MDAX index, just four months after our highly successful IPO, is a testament to the attractiveness of our shares, and thus our unique business model. We welcome the increased visibility this will bring to our business. We have just started on our mission to digitize the way used cars are bought and sold in Europe, and today's news is a big milestone on that journey."

AUTO1 Group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884.

AUTO1 Group's H1 2021 trading update is scheduled for release on 6 August 2021. Details on its financial reports and its shares can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's homepage.


Media contact

Knut Engelmann
Kekst CNC
Phone +49 174 234 2808
Email: knut.engelmann@kekstcnc.com

Investor Relations contact
Philip Reicherstorfer
Director Corporate Finance
Phone: +49 30 - 2016 38 213
Email: ir@auto1-group.com


About AUTO1 Group
Founded in 2012, AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of €2.8 billion in 2020.

For more information please visit www.auto1-group.com.


Language: English
Company: AUTO1 Group SE
Bergmannstraße 72
10961 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.auto1-group.com/de/
ISIN: DE000A2LQ884
WKN: A2LQ88
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1204191

 
