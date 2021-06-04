 
Ynvisible Interactive Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSX-V: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Langer as a new independent member of its Board of Directors effective June 3, 2021.

Concurrent with the appointment of Alex Langer, our current board member Duarte Mineiro will be stepping down. Following these changes, Ynvisible's board will be composed of six directors, four of whom are independent.

"I am pleased to welcome Alex to Ynvisible Interactive. His vast knowledge and experience in equity financing will be a valued addition to Ynvisible Interactive," said Ramin Heydarpour, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ynvisible. "Alex has proven to be a strong leader throughout his career and has gained extensive experience in capital markets. We are looking forward to working with Alex and are privileged to have such a talented professional join us."

Heydarpour added, "Additionally, I would like to thank Duarte for his time on the board and his long-standing commitment to Ynvisible Interactive. He has been a critical board member that added strategic input on capital markets and deep expertise on business management. His experience and knowledge will be sorely missed, and we wish him the best."

"I am pleased to be joining the Board of Ynvisible Interactive," said Alex Langer. "I look forward to contributing to the company's strategies as it continues to scale. I believe Ynvisible Interactive has the solid foundation and the talent it needs to meet its accelerated growth objectives."

About Alex Langer

Mr. Langer is a successful public markets specialist with over eighteen years of experience in all aspects of equity financing. He worked with Canaccord Genuity for four years as an Investment Advisor, where he helped fund over 100 private and publicly listed companies in various sectors including technology, mining, healthcare, forestry, and green technology. Most recently he was Co-Founder and Vice President of Prime Mining (TSXV) and Millennial Lithium (TSXV) where he handled Capital Markets for both companies. He is currently the CEO, President, and Director of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver (TSXV) and founding Director of Reyna Silver Corp. (TSXV).

About Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Ynvisible aims to be a leading company in the emerging printed and flexible electronics sector. Given the cost and power-consumption advantages over conventional electronics, printed electronics are a key enabler of mass adoption of the Internet of Things ("IoT") and smart objects. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems. Ynvisible's interactive printed graphics solutions solve the need for ultra-low power, mass deployable, & easy-to-use electronic displays and indicators for everyday smart objects, IoT devices, and ambient intelligence (intelligent surfaces). Ynvisible offers a mix of services, materials and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ramin Heydarpour", Chairman of the Board, Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

