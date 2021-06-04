T Stamp Inc Announces Successful Completion of a Private Offering

US $4 million raised from new and existing Shareholders in private fundraise ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI), Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple …

Gareth Genner, CEO and Co-Founder of Trust Stamp commented: " The success of this round testifies to the investment opportunity in secure, privacy-positive, and accessible biometric identity technology. I would like to thank the new and existing mission-aligned investors for their support.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI), Euronext Growth: AIID ID), a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors, is pleased to announce the successful completion of a private offering previously disclosed on 15 March 2021 [ here ]. Raising a total of US $4 million, the Company has issued 260,245 new shares of Class A Common Stock (the " New Shares ") upon completion of the transaction.

This strategic round of funding will better enable us to capitalise on significant and growing opportunities as we pursue an up-listing from the US OTCQX Best Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market in 2021. With the growth in addressable need for secure identity solutions, this capital will also support our furthered market penetration and accelerated commercial growth strategy.

The majority of subscribers are reinvesting in this round, having previously invested in Trust Stamp during our public Series A round in 2020. Together we have achieved many milestones in a short period of time and view this renewed commitment in the business as an indicator of their confidence in our strategy and execution over the last year."

Details of the Private Offering

The fundraise was conducted in two successive tranches, with the first commencing on 15 March 2021. With a subscription price of $15.31 per share and minimum investment size of $25,000, this tranche was open to new and existing Shareholders. The Company raised US $3.92 million and issued 255,965 New Shares in this tranche.

In response to heightened interest from existing Shareholders, Trust Stamp then announced a second tranche with a reduced minimum investment of $5,000 and a subscription price of $19.19 per share to increase accessibility to this cohort. This opportunity became available on 06 April 2021 and raised $82,133 from the issuance of 4,280 New Shares.

The transactions concerning the 260,245 New Shares are exempt from the registration requirements set out under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. Of that, 209,099 New Shares have been sold to US-based accredited investors pursuant to Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and 51,146 New Shares have been sold in an offshore transaction as defined in and pursuant to Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933.