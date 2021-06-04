 
checkAd

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Autor: Accesswire
04.06.2021, 08:00  |  99   |   |   

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces that on June 03, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share …

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces that on June 03, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on March 16, 2021.

Description of shares: Ferguson plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of shares repurchased: 15,167

Date of transaction: June 03, 2021

Price paid per share: £97.446005

Broker: Barclays Capital Securities Limited

The Company intends to hold these Shares in Treasury.

Including Shares which have been purchased but not yet settled, the Company holds 8,782,099 Shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 223,389,083

The figure of 223,389,083 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) ACT 2018, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7975A_1-2021-6-3.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ferguson plc

Bill Brundage, Chief Financial Officer

+1 757 223 6092

Mark Fearon, Director of Communications and Investor Relations

+44 (0) 118 927 3800

 

+44(0) 7711 875070

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650375/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-i ...

Foto: Accesswire
Ferguson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Ferguson plc (LSE:FERG)(NYSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces that on June 03, 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its $400 million share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Wolfden Reports Rice Island Drill Results in Snow Lake, Manitoba
Amex Reports High Grade Gold Near Surface and at Depth at the High Grade Zone (HGZ)
Blue Lagoon Ready to Ship 6,000+ Tonnes of High-Grade Mineralized Material to Mill for Processing
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Pricing of $11 Million Public Offering
Galaxy Next Generation Granted U.S. Patent for Assistive Listening System That Uses Sound Waves for ...
Vanadium One Iron Commences Drill Program To Upgrade Resources at Mont Socier and Strengthens ...
Mawson Announces BATCircle Geometallurgical Testwork for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Chuck's Vintage, Inc., A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Is Sponsoring Polo ...
American Resources Corporation Succeeds in Achieving 99.5% Purity Rare Earth Element (Neodymium) ...
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
American Manganese Produces Cathode Precursor Material Directly from Recycled Lithium-Ion Battery ...
Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides ...
Director Resignation
Graphite One Announces 2021 Drill Program Plans, Progress Towards Pre-Feasibility Study Completion ...
Jaguar Health & Dragon SPAC Announce Initial Funding of US$10.8 Million into Dragon SPAC
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order
Titel
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
Silver Elephant Engages Wood PLC to Conduct Preliminary Economic Assessment on Gibellini Vanadium ...
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Binovi Touch Elite Now Available Through Earlybird Pre-Order

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
03.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
02.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
02.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding
01.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces 2020 AGM Results - Update Statement
01.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
01.06.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
28.05.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
27.05.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
26.05.21
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares