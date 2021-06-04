Angle PLC Announces Update on Submission for FDA Clearance

UPDATE ON SUBMISSION FOR FDA CLEARANCE OF THE PARSORTIX SYSTEM Response to Additional Information Request made to FDA as planned GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / ANGLE plc (OTCQX:ANPCY)(AIM:AGL), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, …

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / ANGLE plc (OTCQX:ANPCY)(AIM:AGL), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, confirms that it has completed the work required to answer questions raised by FDA in its Additional Information Request and that a comprehensive response has been submitted to FDA as planned.

In line with industry best practice ANGLE does not intend to provide any further updates on communication with FDA regarding the submission whilst the regulatory process is as expected. ANGLE continues to anticipate a regulatory decision from FDA during H2 CY 2021*.

ANGLE Founder and Chief Executive, Andrew Newland, commented:

"We are pleased to have submitted a comprehensive response to FDA's request for additional information and look forward to FDA completing its substantive review."

*ANGLE is following a De Novo FDA process for the Parsortix system, as there is no predicate device. Consequently, there is inherent uncertainty over the timing of the process and its ultimate success.

