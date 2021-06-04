 
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Autor: Accesswire
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), announces that under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") all eligible employees, including PDMRs, are invited to save up to £150 per month, which is then used to purchase ordinary shares (referred to as "Partnership Shares") in the Company. The Partnership shares are purchased at the market value of the shares on their acquisition date. For every Partnership Share purchased, the Company awards one additional ordinary share on behalf of the participant (referred to as "Matching Shares").

The Company has been notified by the Trustee of the SIP that the following Partnership and Matching Shares were allocated by the Trust on 03 June 2021 at a price of £18.6994 per share to the following PDMR:

PDMR

Partnership Shares

Matching Shares

Total SIP Interest

Dan Talisman

96

96

600

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

Notification of a Transaction

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Dan Talisman

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Gamesys Group plc

b)

