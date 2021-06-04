ams OSRAM announces the sale of the North America-Based Digital System (DS) business, which primarily manufactures lighting control systems, electronics and drivers, to long-time customer and partner Acuity Brands. A leading U.S. industrial technology company, Acuity Brands is acquiring the Digital Systems business in the US, Canada and Mexico, which currently have about 1100 employees.

DGAP-News: ams AG / Key word(s): Disposal ams AG: ams OSRAM and Acuity Brands reach an agreement for Acuity Brands to acquire the Digital Systems business in North America 04.06.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ams OSRAM North America Digital Systems business develops and manufactures lighting components including drivers, LED light engines, electronic ballast and connected components and is one of the largest LED lighting driver companies in North America. LED drivers are a crucial component of every luminaire and enable smart and embedded technologies to make lighting and controls more available, reliable, and open for broader access. The acquisition of ams OSRAM's LED drivers and team expands Acuity Brands capabilities and its advanced LED driver portfolio. Acuity Brands' ownership will bring a strategic perspective and fit to the customers, employees and business overall.

Acuity Brands and DS have a long history of working together, spanning decades. This close relationship and mutual understanding of each other's business is expected to enable a rapid integration. The company will take over the DS business in the USA, Canada and Mexico, including the production facility in Monterrey, Mexico. The transaction is expected to close during the summer of 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details.



For further information

Media Relations

Amy Flécher Jens Hack

Vice President Corporate Head of Media Relations

Communications and Marketing

T: +43 664 8816 2121 T: +49 89 6213 2129

press@ams.com j.hack@osram.com

ams-osram.com ams-osram.com

About ams and OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAM Licht AG, is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.