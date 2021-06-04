 
Sdiptech acquires Ficon Oy

4 June 2021, 08:00

Sdiptech AB (publ) has today acquired all the shares in Ficon Oy, which specialises in hydraulic products for snow and ice clearing of roads and land in Finland. Ficon is an additional acquisition to Hilltip Oy.

Ficon was founded in 2005 and is a leading player on the Finnish market in the design, manufacture, construction and installation of snow and ice clearing equipment adapted for pickups, small trucks and tractors. In addition to increased traffic safety on smaller roads and resource efficiency where larger vehicles are not needed or can operate, Ficon facilitates for small-scale industrial companies.

"Ficon has a leading position in its niche and is a well-known brand among contractors for property- and road maintenance on the Finnish market. Through the additional acquisition, Hilltip can use Ficon's strong distributor and sales network to increase sales of its products in Finland," says Anders Mattson, Business Area Manager for SIS at Sdiptech.

Ficon fits in well with Sdiptech's strategic focus on operations and products that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Ficon have annual sales of approximately EUR 1.8 million, with good profitability and will be included in the Special Infrastructure Solutions business area from June 2021.

For further information, please contact:
Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com
My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com  

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 4 June 2021, at 08:00 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com.

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

