Acuity Brands and ams OSRAM Reach an Agreement for Acuity to acquire the ams OSRAM Digital Systems Business in North America

OSRAM North American Digital Systems acquisition expands the Acuity LED driver portfolio and business

ATLANTA , June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) (“Acuity”) a leading industrial technology company announced it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase ams OSRAM’s North American Digital Systems (DS) business. Acuity’s ownership of ams OSRAM’s North American DS business will bring a strategic fit and perspective to customers and associates, and a growth strategy for the business. Acuity expects the transaction to close during the summer of 2021.

The ams OSRAM North American DS business develops and manufactures lighting components including LED drivers, LED light engines, electronic ballasts, and certain connected components. The ams OSRAM Digital Systems business is one of the largest LED lighting driver companies in North America. LED drivers are a crucial component of the vast majority of luminaires and enable embedded smart technologies to make lighting and controls more accessible and reliable. The acquisition of the ams OSRAM North American DS business and addition of their team of associates will expand Acuity’s capabilities and its advanced LED driver portfolio, which currently includes the eldoLED driver and IOTA emergency driver brands.

"We look forward to serving ams OSRAM’s North American DS business customers and providing our industry with the most advanced portfolio of integrated digitally connected luminaire technology and LED drivers,” said Trevor Palmer, President, Acuity Brands Lighting and Controls business. "We are excited to welcome the North American DS team to Acuity as we lead the industry's shift to embedded lighting technology in communities where people live, learn, work and play."

"Acuity is an industry leader with a long history of bringing innovative technology, products, and services to market. We are excited about the opportunities for our employees, customers, and business partners, " said Wilhelm Nehring, CEO ams OSRAM Digital Systems business.

Acuity’s acquisition of ams OSRAM’s North American DS business includes approximately 1,100 associates in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions. Until close, the companies will continue to operate independently. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details or other terms of the transaction.