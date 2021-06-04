 
On the resignation of Dominykas Tučkus, Management Board Member of AB “Ignitis grupė”

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – ‘Company’ or ‘Ignitis Group’) informs that on 4 June 2021 it has received the letter of resignation from Dominykas Tučkus, Company’s Management Board Member and Business Development and Infrastructure Director, from the positions of Management Board Member and Business Development and Infrastructure Director at Ignitis Group as well as from all other official positions held at the companies owned by Ignitis Group (hereinafter – Group). Dominykas Tučkus will continue his career path abroad. Dominykas Tučkus’s last day in the office is 25 June 2021.

The Company’s Supervisory Board was informed about the resignation of Dominykas Tučkus and decided against a selection of a new Member of the Management Board, stating that the remaining Management Board Members can ensure the continuity of operations and also considering that the end of term of the current Management Board is 31 January 2022.

At the same time, the Supervisory Board has decided that the decision to allocate the areas of activities supervised by Dominykas Tučkus among the members of the Board of the Company will be made in the nearest meeting of the Supervisory Board. The Company will inform about it in a separate notice.

The relevant information related to securing other positions held by Dominykas Tučkus will be disclosed on the Company’s website in the Group Companies’ section (link), where detailed information is presented about the compositions of management and supervisory boards of Group companies.

Dominykas Tučkus has been working in the Group since 2011. Dominykas Tučkus was elected to the current term of the Management Board by the decision of the Supervisory Board of the Company on 1 March 2018.

The changes disclosed in this notice do not impact the implementation of the approved Group’s strategy or financial results.


For additional information please contact:

Lukas Zadarackas

Public Relations Manager at Ignitis Group

lukas.zadarackas@ignitis.lt

+370 687 48080





