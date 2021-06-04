 
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of Universal Music Group (“UMG”) for Approximately $4 billion, Representing an Enterprise Value of €35 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021   

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) (“PSTH”), a special purpose acquisition company, confirmed today that it is in discussions with Vivendi S.E. (“Vivendi”) to acquire 10% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares of Universal Music Group B.V. (“UMG”) for approximately $4 billion, representing an enterprise value of €35 billion for UMG.

Later this year, after Vivendi completes its previously announced listing of UMG on Euronext Amsterdam, PSTH plans to distribute the acquired UMG shares to its shareholders.

The proposed transaction (the “Transaction”) is subject to the completion of mutually satisfactory transaction documentation, but is not subject to additional due diligence.

“Universal Music Group is one of the greatest businesses in the world,” said Bill Ackman, CEO of PSTH. “Led by Sir Lucian Grainge, it has one of the most outstanding management teams that I have ever encountered,” he continued. “Importantly, UMG meets all of our acquisition criteria and investment principles as it is the world’s leading music company, with a royalty on the growing global demand for music. We are delighted to work with Vivendi on this iconic transaction, and look forward to its consummation.”

UMG has the following strategic attributes and competitive advantages:

  • Number one industry market share in a stable competitive environment
  • Iconic world-class management team
  • Massive and growing total addressable market. Everyone loves music!
  • Global consumer adoption of streaming will generate many years of high growth
  • Irreplaceable owned IP and must-have content
  • Predictable, recurring revenue streams that require minimal capital despite high growth
  • Significant fixed-cost expense base allowing for long-term margin expansion
  • Minimal financial leverage (<1x Net Debt / EBITDA)
  • UMG will be the only uncontrolled, pure-play major music content company
  • UMG will have an independent, high quality board of directors

 

Proposed Transaction

PSTH shareholders will own three separately traded securities following the completion of the Transaction and the issuance of rights by SPARC:

  1. their pro-rata share of UMG Ordinary Shares, which at cost, including transaction expenses, represents approximately $14.75 per PSTH share, before accounting for any dilution from PSTH Distributable Redeemable Warrants (the “Redeemable Warrants”);
  2. their pro-rata share of PSTH after the distribution of the acquired UMG shares (“PSTH Remainco”), which will have approximately $5.25 in cash per share, before accounting for any dilution from PSTH Distributable Redeemable Warrants; and
  3. one transferable five-year right per share (a “SPAR”) of Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. (“SPARC”), which is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

We describe these three securities in greater detail below:

