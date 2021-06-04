 
Share repurchase programme

Noerresundby, Denmark, 4 June 2021
Announcement no. 34/2021


The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 28 May 2021 to 3 June 2021:

  Number of
shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement 201,500 199.19 40,137,066
28 May 2021 1,700 180.24 306,408
31 May 2021 1,500 183.42 275,130
1 June 2021 1,500 186.80 280,200
2 June 2021 1,400 184.74 258,636
3 June 2021 600 185.00 111,000
Accumulated under the programme 208,200 198.70 41,368,440

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 453,586 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.25% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment





