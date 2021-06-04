Vivendi in Discussions With Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. to Sell 10% of UMG’s Share Capital

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH), represented by Chief Executive Officer Bill Ackman, have entered into discussions for Vivendi to sell 10% of the Universal Music Group (UMG BV) share capital to PSTH, prior to the distribution of 60% of the UMG shares and its listing.

This transaction would be based on an enterprise value of €35 billion for 100% of the UMG BV share capital, subject to the authorization given by Vivendi shareholders at the June 22, 2021 Shareholders’ Meeting, to distribute 60% of the UMG share capital and list the company.