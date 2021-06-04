Indra Is About To Take The Plunge In Paris And Revolutionise Transport Payments In The French Capital

MADRID, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indra, one of the leading companies in the global ticketing sector, is preparing to take the plunge in Paris and the Ile-de-France region to revolutionise transport payment services in the area. The Spanish company aims to become a new reference in the region. It has already started to prepare its arrival in the French capital and is looking for new local talent to join its team of more than 48,000 professionals worldwide.

- The company is present in mobility and transport in more than 100 cities around the world

- By offering the latest technologies in the sector, it wants to become a reference in the region

Indra is continuing to work to bring all the know-how it has acquired to other major European capitals, with a clear desire to strengthen its presence in the mobility technology market on the continent.

In the field of collection, the company offers a high value-added product, more than 30 years of experience and a team of more than 500 professionals specialised in this sector. Its ticketing systems are used by more than 30 million passengers a day and facilitate the management of more than 5 billion euros a year, thanks to its range of Mova Collect solutions.

The company is present in more than 100 cities around the world, which have seen how Indra has improved and transformed their mobility and urban transport, including cities such as London, Amsterdam, Lisbon, Madrid, Barcelona, St. Louis, Austin, Medellin, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Cairo, Kuala Lumpur, Riyadh, Calcutta, Dublin, Manila, Curitiba and Mumbai.

Innovation and digitalisation

Indra has been at the forefront of innovation in transport payment systems for years and continues to do so through R&D&I projects and programmes such as Shift2Rail, Europe's leading innovation initiative in the rail sector.

"Shift2Rail is taking up the challenges to continue advancing the single payment mechanism, making payment methods more flexible and clearing payments between different operators to achieve true 'passenger interoperability', which would allow the use of train, plane, bus and metro on international journeys with a single transport ticket," explains Juan March, Director of Rail Transport for Indra.

The company has played a fundamental role in the development of intermodality (paying for different means of transport with a single contactless card), payment by mobile phone or card, or trends such as "bring your own device" (which allows travellers to pay with their own device) or "pay as you go", which allows people to pay only for the actual use of transport.