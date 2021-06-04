 
SafeSanté Secures EUR 12 Million Capital Commitment From The GEM Group to democratize its telemedicine IoT solutions and create a EU Virtual Medical Center

PARIS, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B"H --

SafeSanté, a company specialized in telemedicine solutions since 2014, announces that it has signed an agreement with GEM Global Yield LLC SCS ("GEM"), the Luxemburg-based private alternative investment group, for a EUR 12 million capital commitment.

Under the agreement, GEM commits to provide SafeSanté with a share subscription facility of up to EUR 12 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of the company shares on a European National Stock Exchange. SafeSanté will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdown under the facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. Concurrent to the public listing of SafeSanté Shares, GEM will receive warrants to purchase shares of the company.

Subject to the funding becoming available, the proceeds will be used to further develop its telemedicine offer in France and in Europe with the objective of improving access to care and reducing its barriers. SafeSanté's telemedicine solutions are aimed at all healthcare professionals, healthcare institutions and patients. It integrates revolutionary medical devices that allow doctors to examine patients remotely as well as face-to-face, for general or specialized medicine. "We are very pleased by the GEM commitment and welcome them to this adventure of improving access to care." said Yonathan Abbou, PhD, founder and active chairman of SafeSanté. "This funding, and becoming a public entity will help us to expand our activities in France and in Europe in several areas. Our vision is to connect patients and healthcare professionals through our digital tools and Hi-Tech connected devices. Our goal is to build the largest virtual medical centre in Europe in order to give every patient the chance to access quickly to quality care."

About SafeSanté:

SafeSanté was founded in Paris in 2014 by Yonathan Abbou, PhD and aims at connecting patients and doctors with the best technological tools at our disposal. SafeSanté Doc is already used by many doctors in France who follow their patients remotely. SafeSanté has also integrated telemedicine terminals with connected medical devices in pharmacies, health institutions or mobile devices for private nurses. 

About the GEM Group:

Global Emerging Markets (GEM) is a 3.4 Billion $ alternative investment group with operations in Paris, New York and Los Angeles. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed 400 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has different sets of operational concepts of risk, adjusted return and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities and select venture investments. For more information : www.gemny.com

Contact: +33 (0)1.70.61.48.85, contact@safesante.fr

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1525541/SafeSante_Telemedecine.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1525540/SafeSante_Logo.jpg

 




