 
checkAd

BevCanna’s Naturo Group Announces National Retail Expansion for TRACE Line of Beverages

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.06.2021, 09:30  |  130   |   |   

Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) shared an update today on the significant retail expansion that this underway for its TRACE line of alkaline and mineral-infused water products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005136/en/

TRACE Beverage multi-packs (Photo: Business Wire)

TRACE Beverage multi-packs (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company announced that in tandem with its ongoing retail expansion focused on new distributor relationships, including its recently announced partnership with leading East Coast distributor Koyo Foods and recently announced U.S. distribution agreement with leading natural product wholesaler, Benefit Brand Management, that it is also launching new TRACE multi-packs in national retailers across Canada. The new beverage multi-packs are being offered in response to consumer demand for take-home and value-priced options for wellness products, and will increase the range of TRACE products sold through the Company’s growing points of distribution.

The increased range also reflects the success of BevCanna’s expert sales team, led by VP of Sales and Insights Raffael Kapusty and VP of Sales and Sales Operations Bill Niarchos. The two veteran CPG leaders have been instrumental in both the Koyo Foods and Benefit Brand Management partnerships, and in expanding TRACE’s overall distribution network, adding major retailers across the country and further solidifying TRACE’s market-leading position in Canadian retail.

“We’re pleased that consumer demand for the TRACE line of alkaline and mineral-infused water products has taken off so quickly,” said Melise Panetta, President of BevCanna. “The addition of the new multi-pack options reflects the very positive response we’ve seen in the Canadian marketplace to our wellness-focused range of products. It’s also a testament the success of our sales team in establishing new major distributor relationships – ensuring that TRACE products are widely available to consumers and in their preferred formats. We’re continuing to grow this vertical rapidly and are very encouraged with the level of success that we’re achieving.”

Seite 1 von 3
BevCanna Enterprises Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BevCanna’s Naturo Group Announces National Retail Expansion for TRACE Line of Beverages Emerging leader in innovative health and wellness beverages and products, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”) shared an update today on the significant retail expansion that this underway for its TRACE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Prime Day Countdown Is On: Early Deals Drop & Small Business Promotion Starts Now
Vivint Smart Home Announces Appointment of David Bywater as Chief Executive Officer
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 31 May to 04 June 2021
Alnylam Announces New Data from ATTR Amyloidosis Programs at the Peripheral Nerve Society’s 2021 ...
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
Stagwell Announces Intended MDCA Board of Directors Nominees, Shareholder Offer
WEX Announces the Election of Three New Directors to the Board
Nomad Foods Announces Intention to Refinance its Existing Senior Secured Term Loan Facility
Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Secured Notes
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering of Series C Cumulative Redeemable ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Almonty Announces a Sangdong Update and the Appointment of New Director in Anticipation of the ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(19) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Last Chance: Kurz vor dem “Rallyeturbo”? Die letzte Gelegenheit vor der sehr großen Meldung?
04.06.21
BevCanna-Tochter Naturo Group gibt Expansion im nationalen Einzelhandel für das TRACE-Getränkesortiment bekannt
02.06.21
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
02.06.21
BevCanna-Tochter Naturo Group unterzeichnet Vertriebsvereinbarung mit führendem Großhändler Koyo Foods in Ostkanada
02.06.21
 BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Distribution Agreement with Leading Eastern Canadian Distributor Koyo Foods
28.05.21
BevCannas Naturo Group schließt Partnerschaft mit führendem US-Technologieanbieter für Bestandsmanagement und Fulfillment
28.05.21
Durchbruch für Micro Cap! Starker Hebel: US-Markteinstieg, ein Milliardenmarkt und ein wichtiger Countdown…
28.05.21
 BevCanna’s Naturo Group Announces Partnership with Leading U.S. Inventory and Fulfillment Technology Provider
26.05.21
Meilenstein und noch “Geheiminformation”: “Eine richtig große Sensation”…
25.05.21
Kursrelevante Ad-Hoc: Aktie der Woche