Pharvaris Presents Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data for Oral PHA121, Under Development for the Treatment of HAE, at 12th C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.06.2021, 09:45  |  104   |   |   

ZUG, Switzerland, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced that Anne Lesage, Ph.D., chief early development officer at Pharvaris, will present bradykinin challenge data supporting the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile of PHA121 (PHA-022121) for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), at the 12th C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop, to be held virtually June 3-6, 2021.

“Pharvaris is proud to be a sponsor for the 12th C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop,” said Dr. Lesage. “Findings presented here from pre-clinical and clinical studies, particularly from in vivo bradykinin challenge studies, show that PHA121 demonstrates faster onset than icatibant in head-to-head preclinical studies and, compared to published data, is consistently more potent showing longer duration bradykinin-BR2-antagonist activity than icatibant in human pharmacodynamic studies. These data position PHA121 as a potentially valuable treatment option for both on-demand and prophylactic treatment of HAE.”

Berndt Modig, chief executive officer and co-founder of Pharvaris added, “Our data demonstrate a favorable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of PHA121 – providing strong proof of mechanism for PHA121 and a foundation for the dose regimens to be further evaluated for HAE as Pharvaris continues progressing our clinical programs using our PHVS416 and PHVS719 product formulations.”

Pharvaris established a proof-of-concept model for HAE in non-human primates using bradykinin, an endogenous peptide known to mediate signs and symptoms of HAE. The model was validated utilizing icatibant, a marketed injectable B2 receptor antagonist, providing back-translation from human clinical experience with icatibant. The objective of the study was to investigate the ability of PHA121 to attenuate blood-pressure changes induced by bradykinin injection. In this model, PHA121 inhibited bradykinin-induced changes in blood pressure at all doses tested (0.1, 0.3, 1, 3, and 10 mg/kg given orally) with a faster onset of action than icatibant and the duration of the effect was dose dependent.

