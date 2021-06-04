Pharvaris Presents Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data for Oral PHA121, Under Development for the Treatment of HAE, at 12th C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop
ZUG, Switzerland, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the
treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, today announced that Anne Lesage, Ph.D., chief early development officer at Pharvaris, will present
bradykinin challenge data supporting the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profile of PHA121 (PHA-022121) for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE), at the 12th C1 Inhibitor
Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop, to be held virtually June 3-6, 2021.
“Pharvaris is proud to be a sponsor for the 12th C1 Inhibitor Deficiency and Angioedema Workshop,” said Dr. Lesage. “Findings presented here from pre-clinical and clinical studies, particularly from in vivo bradykinin challenge studies, show that PHA121 demonstrates faster onset than icatibant in head-to-head preclinical studies and, compared to published data, is consistently more potent showing longer duration bradykinin-BR2-antagonist activity than icatibant in human pharmacodynamic studies. These data position PHA121 as a potentially valuable treatment option for both on-demand and prophylactic treatment of HAE.”
Berndt Modig, chief executive officer and co-founder of Pharvaris added, “Our data demonstrate a favorable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile of PHA121 – providing strong proof of mechanism for PHA121 and a foundation for the dose regimens to be further evaluated for HAE as Pharvaris continues progressing our clinical programs using our PHVS416 and PHVS719 product formulations.”
Pharvaris established a proof-of-concept model for HAE in non-human primates using bradykinin, an endogenous peptide known to mediate signs and symptoms of HAE. The model was validated utilizing icatibant, a marketed injectable B2 receptor antagonist, providing back-translation from human clinical experience with icatibant. The objective of the study was to investigate the ability of PHA121 to attenuate blood-pressure changes induced by bradykinin injection. In this model, PHA121 inhibited bradykinin-induced changes in blood pressure at all doses tested (0.1, 0.3, 1, 3, and 10 mg/kg given orally) with a faster onset of action than icatibant and the duration of the effect was dose dependent.
