RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.06.2021, 10:07 | 55 | 0 | 0 04.06.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-06-04 Loan 1062 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0013935319 Maturity 2031-05-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 750 +/- 350 Volume offered, SEK mln 3,750 Volume bought, SEK mln 750 Number of bids 8 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield 0.411 % Lowest accepted yield 0.406 % Highest yield 0.414 % % accepted at lowest yield 9.09

Auction date 2021-06-04 Loan 1053 Coupon 3.50% ISIN-code SE0002829192 Maturity 2039-03-30 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 2,800 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 13 Number of accepted bids 5 Average yield 0.821 % Lowest accepted yield 0.817 % Highest yield 0.827 % % accepted at lowest yield 40.00













