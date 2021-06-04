RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
|Auction date
|2021-06-04
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 350
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|3,750
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|8
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.411 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.406 %
|Highest yield
|0.414 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|9.09
|Auction date
|2021-06-04
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50%
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,800
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|0.821 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.817 %
|Highest yield
|0.827 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|40.00
