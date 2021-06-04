NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.

Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent 04-Jun-2021

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Lakestar SPAC I SE and HomeToGo GmbH executed Letter of Intent

Luxembourg, June 4, 2021 - Lakestar SPAC I SE (the "Company", ISIN: LU2290523658, Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LRS1), a Luxembourg special purpose acquisition company, has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with HomeToGo GmbH, Berlin ("HomeToGo"), concerning a business combination between the Company and HomeToGo pursuant to which the Company intends to acquire or assume 100% of the outstanding equity and equity equivalents of HomeToGo. The letter of intent further includes an agreement to seek a PIPE transaction (private investment in public equity) in a to be agreed upon amount that the Company and HomeToGo intend to consummate in parallel to the envisaged business combination.

HomeToGo is a marketplace for alternative accommodations that connects millions of users searching for a perfect place to stay with tens of thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, operating localized websites and apps in 23 countries.

Once implemented, Lakestar SPAC and HomeToGo are confident that the envisaged business combination will create a globally recognized and industry defining travel tech company made in Europe.

The Company and HomeToGo continue to be in mutually exclusive negotiations with the aim of entering into a binding business combination agreement in due course. However, there can be no guarantee that a final binding agreement can be reached.