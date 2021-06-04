 
This Week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon, 6/4

Autor: Accesswire
04.06.2021   

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Press release importance, solar and roofing integration, eBay sales success, lying pandemic; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon. MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all …

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2021 / Press release importance, solar and roofing integration, eBay sales success, lying pandemic; this week on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon.

MoneyTV is the internationally syndicated television program all about money and what makes it happen, (http://www.moneytv.net), featuring informative interviews with company CEOs and executives, providing insights into their operations and outlooks for their futures. MoneyTV is seen in over 200 million TV households in more than 75 countries.

Free information packages from the featured companies can be requested by sending an email to info@moneytv.net.

The television program can also be viewed online immediately at www.moneytv.net.

Featured companies on this week's program include:

UCS Advisors CEO Dr. David Cunic talked about the importance of regular press releases.

SFLMaven, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFLM) CEO Joseph Ladin discussed eBay sales and PR successes.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK:SIRC) COO Troy Clymer relayed the excitement he has for the company.

MoneyTV Executive Producer and Anchor Donald Baillargeon is a broadcast industry veteran of more than 30 years and is also the host of MoneyRap Radio, http://www.moneyrap.com and the television program Crowdfund Television, http://www.crowdfundtelevision.com.

MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon television program, Copyright MMXXI, all rights reserved. MoneyTV does not provide an analysis of companies' financial positions and is not soliciting to purchase or sell securities of the companies, nor are we offering a recommendation of featured companies or their stocks. Information discussed herein has been provided by the companies and should be verified independently with the companies and a securities analyst. MoneyTV provides companies a 3 to 4 month corporate profile with multiple appearances for a cash fee of $6,950.00 to $11,995.00, does not accept company stock as payment for services, does not hold any positions, options or warrants in featured companies. The information herein is not an endorsement by Donald Baillargeon, the producer, publisher or parent company of MoneyTV.

Contact:

Donald Baillargeon
info@moneytv.net
949 388 5267

SOURCE: MoneyTV, SFLMaven, Inc., and Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/650332/This-Week-on-MoneyTV-with-Donald-Bai ...

Foto: Accesswire



