Paris June 4 th , 2021 – To celebrate World Environment Day (June 5 th , 2021) and the launch of “UN Decade – the United Nations” global rallying cry for countries to unite, protect and restore ecosystems – JCDecaux is renewing its commitment to Justdiggit, a non-profit organisation focused on reforestation in Africa.

JCDecaux, a Justdiggit partner since 2014:

Will display digital messages free of charge in 13 African countries (South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Tanzania, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Zambia, Cameroon, Uganda and Madagascar) and provide advertising faces on its displays in 6 countries (South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Gabon and Ivory Coast).

Will communicate free of charge in 7 European countries, across all of France and in 6 capital cities (London, Berlin, Rome, Madrid, Brussels and Dublin). UN Decade and Justdiggit will display their advertisements on more than 500 JCDecaux digital screens. The format ranges from 2m² to landmark billboards such as The Kensington in London (270 m²). The display period will last a week in each city between June and July 2021.

Justdiggit was founded in the Netherlands in 2010 and has offices in Nairobi and Amsterdam. Its mission: to regreen Africa within the next decade, together with 350 million farmers. The non-profit organisation works with small local teams, an extensive network of local and international partners and multiple local volunteers.

Coinciding with the Climate Week summit, which took place in New York in September 2019, JCDecaux has restated its commitment to fighting global warming, becoming the first outdoor advertising group to join the RE100 initiative. Founded by (NGO), The Climate Group, in partnership with CDP (a not-for-profit organisation which aim is to study the implications of climate change for the world’s principal publicly traded companies), this initiative brings together businesses around the world to promote 100% renewable electricity. On this occasion, JCDecaux displayed a poster by Danish artist Per Arnoldi on 40 sites in New York (in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens) and showcased an animated version of the poster on 12 of its digital bus shelters area around the UN building. Check out Jean-François Decaux’s video reaffirming JCDecaux’s commitment to fighting against climate change: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTi-NaxXNEk&t=1s