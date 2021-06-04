 
DGAP-News AUTO1 Group SE: Ready for kick-off: Autohero becomes new main sponsor of Hertha BSC

DGAP-News: AUTO1 Group SE / Key word(s): Agreement
AUTO1 Group SE: Ready for kick-off: Autohero becomes new main sponsor of Hertha BSC

04.06.2021 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Ready for kick-off: Autohero becomes new main sponsor of Hertha BSC

Autohero, the online shop for used cars, becomes the new main sponsor of Hertha BSC. The Berlin-based digital company's partnership with the German capital club will start in summer 2021 and will be concluded for at least two years.

Berlin, June 4, 2021 - Prior to kick-off of the new 2021/22 Bundesliga soccer season, Hertha BSC's new main sponsor has been confirmed to be Autohero. In the future, the emblem of the Berlin online store will be displayed prominently on the chest of the Herthaner, and further comprehensive advertising measures are planned in the club environment. Another focus of the collaboration will also be the joint approach to Berlin's soccer fans, both online and live on site during Hertha BSC's home games.

For the e-commerce company from Berlin, today's announcement of the cooperation with the "Alte Dame," which officially starts on July 1, 2021, marks the next major milestone in the company's still young history. It is Autohero's first involvement in German soccer, succeeding the recently announced series partnership with DTM, Europe's leading racing series, for 2021.

"We are proud to have a strong partner by our side with the capital club of Hertha BSC. With Autohero, the innovative online store for used cars, we have big plans, just like Hertha BSC, and look forward to co-writing our Berlin success story from now on," said Christian Bertermann, Co-Founder & CEO AUTO1 Group SE. Hamza Saber, Managing Director Autohero & SVP Northern Europe AUTO1 Group SE adds: "We are convinced that online car buying offers by far the best buying experience and represents the future. With Hertha BSC as our partner, together we inspire new ways to buy cars and create touch points with our Autohero brand in the large soccer fan community." Sören Lange, SVP Product & Marketing wraps up the partnership, "We are proud to cooperate with Hertha BSC, a traditional brand of the Bundesliga. With our presence on the jerseys, the boards and through a wide range of joint promotions in the club environment, we can further increase awareness of Autohero among the 45 million soccer enthusiasts as the most innovative way to buy a car."

